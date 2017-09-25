Survivor, Acquitted & Saying No To Second Seasons

Have you ever wondered what it's like to live on a remote island for 55 days with a bunch of strangers, no food and no soap? We speak to Survivor contestant Peter Conte about life on the island and how he's holding up.

Plus, why is everyone obsessed with the Norwegian drama Acquitted? Gemma has some ideas.

And should we leave Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale alone and demand they don't make a sequel? Clare thinks so….



Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Gemma Garkut and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Watch Big Little Lies on Foxtel Now

Watch the Handmaid's Tale on SBS on demand

Watch Survivor on Tenplay

Watch Acquitted on Netflix

Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

The Binge Was Brought to You by Will and Grace