Sisters, The Letdown & UnReal Season 3

the recap

23 Oct 2017 · 26 minutes

If you are a woman and you watch Aussie TV or you like Aussie TV or you're just generally interested in Aussie TV then you are in for a treat.

This week we're celebrating two awesome new shows that are made by women for women including The Letdown on ABC and Sisters on Ten.  We'll be talking about why you'll love them and we've got Lucy Durack on the phone who stars in BOTH of them.

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Clare Stephens and Brittany Stewart.

Laura Brodnik is unwell.

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

UnReal Season 3 will premiere on Stan in February

The Letdown starts on the ABC on Wednesday night at 9.34

Sisters starts on Ten on Wednesday at 8.40pm

With thanks to Lucy Durack

Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

The Binge Was Brought to You by Will and Grace 

 

 

 

