Sisters, The Letdown & UnReal Season 3

If you are a woman and you watch Aussie TV or you like Aussie TV or you're just generally interested in Aussie TV then you are in for a treat.
This week we're celebrating two awesome new shows that are made by women for women including The Letdown on ABC and Sisters on Ten. We'll be talking about why you'll love them and we've got Lucy Durack on the phone who stars in BOTH of them.
Show Notes
This episode is hosted by Clare Stephens and Brittany Stewart.
Laura Brodnik is unwell.
The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.
UnReal Season 3 will premiere on Stan in February
The Letdown starts on the ABC on Wednesday night at 9.34
Sisters starts on Ten on Wednesday at 8.40pm
With thanks to Lucy Durack
Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au
