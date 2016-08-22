Roxy, Reality Wars & What We Really Thought About Survivor.

Holy tracksuit pants, there's been a lot happening on TV this week. Like an all-out reality TV showdown: Did you watch Survivor? Zumbo's Just Desserts? Or The Block? Whatever happpened to the Sunday night movie? Plus, Rosie wants to know if there's any point in going on now that Keira has been biffed from The Bachelor. And, why we definitely need more Roxy on our TV screens. Come, join us on the lounge.

Show Notes

You can watch the 60 minutes interview with Roxy Jacenko on 9now.

You can watch the Block on Channel Nine, Survivor on Channel Ten and Zumbo’s Just Desserts on Channel Seven.

Watch Jessica Jones on Netflix

Luke Cage drops on Netflix on the 30th of September

Rosie recommends: Lost on Netflix

Laura recommends: Supernatural on Netflix