Rayna Jaymes, Real Housewives & Racism.

The Real Housewives of Sydney are here. But are they as crazy in real life? Laura interviewed them all last week and, let’s just say she had a very interesting experience. SBS is asking Australians to face up to racism this week, so we decide to take a test to find out how racist we are. And we're a little surprised. Plus Nashville have gone and killed off Rayna Jaymes - but is it the best thing for the show?

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

You can watch Nashville 7.30 every Sunday on Showcase

YOU CAN FIND ALL THE FACE UP TO RACISM SHOWS ON SBS ON DEMAND OR SBS, NOW.

You can watch Britney Ever After at www.mylifetime.com

YOU CAN WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ON ARENA EVERY SUNDAY AT 8.30

I’m A Celebrity is on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays on Ten from 7.30

Laura thinks you should be watching Super Girl on Foxtel and Tiff thinks you should watch Happy Valley on Stan

Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.