Patrick's Ghost, Prison Riots and the Weird World of Twin Peaks.

Brace yourself and your Nina Proudman wardrobe: Offspring is back on our screens in two weeks. Holly thinks she can predict what is going to happen, meanwhile Laura wonders if it's time Dr. Patrick Reid's ghost goes to heaven. Plus, the Twin Peaks revival is still going strong, but is it really the same as the original? Or has the way we watched TV changed us forever? OITNB has dropped season 5, and it's more intense, seamless, and gripping than ever before. But is it a "hot mess", as some say, or is its style a stroke of mastery? Plus, everything you need to know about the brand new Foxtel streaming service....just in case you needed another excuse to stay on the couch this winter.





This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Holly Wainwright

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

