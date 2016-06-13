News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Outlander, OITNB and UnREAL

the recap

13 Jun 2016 · 43 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We went to Canada to visit the set of UnREAL.

The smash-hit dramedy that goes behind-the-scenes on a Bachelor-style dating show has just started season two. And Laura Brodnik got to snoop around the mansion, meet Quinn and Rachel, dodge Chet, and find out what's in store for the next season of this breakout show.

Plus, why Outlander has the best sex on television, what we can expect from the season four of Orange Is The New Black and why Melissa McCarthy finally agreed to appear on the Gilmore Girls reboot. 

Show Notes

This show was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik, and produced by Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff. 

With thanks to Stan, and all the cast and crew at UnREAL. Season 2 is on Stan now.

Gilmore Girls will be revived on Netflix later this year. 

Season 2 of Outlander is on Sunday nights at  7.30 on SoHo. Season 1 can be found on Netflix.

Orange Is The New Black returns to Netflix on the 16th of June.

Rosie recommends Four Weddings on Nine Life.

Laura recommends Teen Wolf

Contact the show thebinge@mamamia.com.au

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

The Binge was brought to you by Woolworths Big Night In.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio