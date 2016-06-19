News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Orange is the new Bachelorette.

the recap

19 Jun 2016 · 57 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Spoilers ahead. Orange Is The New Black has dropped season four and it's the darkest and most brilliant season yet. We deep-dive and ask: if the writers knew what they know now about the state of the world, would they have done things differently? The Bachelor promos are dropping and Laura can't stop watching. Plus, with rumours of the next Australian Bachelorette, Rosie asks; is it all a ruse?

Show Notes

This show was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik, and produced by Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff. 

With thanks to Meri Erikson. 

Game of Thrones is on Foxtel's Showcase at 11am every Monday.  

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette return to Channel 10 later in the year. 

Orange Is The New Black Season Four is now available on Netflix.

Rosie recommends First Tuesday BookClub on ABC 1. 

Laura recommends Dollhouse.

Contact the show thebinge@mamamia.com.au

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

The Binge was brought to you by Woolworths Big Night In.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio