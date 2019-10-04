Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

Every month Mamamia Reviews will dissect the current biggest TV show in the world - and this month it’s all about the Netflix drama Unbelievable.

Based on true events, Unbelievable follows the story of a young American woman who is charged with lying about having been raped.



Australia's Toni Colette plays a female police detective who, alongside her partner, believe that a serial rapist is at large and launch an investigation which inevitably tracks him down.

Mamamia’s Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens dissect the whole 8 part series and chat about why women everywhere are binge watching too.

And yes, there will be a whole lot of spoilers.



If you'd like to read the original essays which inspired the drama you can here;

https://www.propublica.org/article/false-rape-accusations-an-unbelievable-story

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Clare Stephens

Producers: Rachael Hart & Hannah Bowman

