Matty J, Tina Fey & Our Problem with MAFS.

Matty J is Australia’s new Bachelor. But he doesn’t have a job, and he probably lives in a share house. So should we be excited? Tiff doesn’t think so. Brace yourself, Australia has picked it's latest Eurovision representative... plus, move over Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tina Fey has a new show with the hottest funny woman in Hollywood. And there’s a new show on Stan that all your friends will soon be texting you about. It’s called Imposters. And you need to get your eyes all over it.

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk



This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.



THE BACHELOR WILL BE BACK ON OUR SCREENS AROUND JULY. STAY TUNED.

The Sackett Sisters is yet to have a release date.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT IS ON SUNDAYS, MONDAY’S AND TUESDAY’S ON NINE FROM 7.30PM

You can watch Imposters on Stan now.

Episode 1 of Feud: Bette and Joan airs on Showcase, on Sunday March 12 at 8.30pm

Laura thinks you should be watching One Day At A Time on Netflix and Tiff thinks you should watch When We Rise on SBS. Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.