Married At First Sight #4: "You're Putting Me Off My Cheesy Bread."

It's HONEYMOON TIME. Our first round of couples are off travelling together and obviously Jo is the most excited anyone's ever been to go somewhere. Sean's disinterest in the relationship only grows, while Dean comes up with another sexist term for his new wife's breasts.

Show Notes

Your hosts are THE TWINS, Clare and Jessie Stephens.

Read the written recaps over at mamamia.com.au. They're worth it. We promise.

Ask The Twins a question, they beg of you. Or just tell them how you feel about the show. 02 8999 9386.

This show was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Podcast Network.