Married At First Sight #18: Don't Put Your Finger In A Dolphin

Carly gets stuck with Justin in a small room. Sean leaves the experiment which seems to surprise Blair, despite the fact he told her he's just not that into her. Troy burns some more steak after making friends with a dolphin.

LINKS

Your hosts are THE TWINS, Clare and Jessie Stephens.

Catch up on ALL our written recaps of the show, plus some not-so-serious investigative breakouts.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-2018/

Come join our Married At First Sight Lols group on Facebook.

SHARE YOUR FEELINGS AND FAN THEORIES. We want to hear them. The pod phone is 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email. podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Womens Network.