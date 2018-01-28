Married At First Sight #1: Let's Marry A Misogynist

We are BACK, recapping another season of Australia's most ridiculous reality show, Married At First Sight. Join Clare and Jessie Stephens as they debrief on the most conversation-worthy points from the first night including the two weddings, some 'evil' brothers, and a misogynist on the hunt for a womb.

It doesn't get much better than this.

Show Notes

Your hosts are THE TWINS, Clare and Jessie Stephens.

Read the written recaps over at mamamia.com.au. They're worth it. We promise.

Ask The Twins a question, they beg of you. 02 8999 9386.

This show was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Podcast Network.