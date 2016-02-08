News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! & The X Files

the recap

08 Feb 2016 · 47 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Andrew Daddo spills the jungle juice on what it's like to actually be on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here. From the challenges the celebrities refused to do, to those awkward moments where you have to figure out what the others are famous for...it's a jungle out there. 

Forget the X Factor: everyone’s talking about The X Files. It’s been rebooted: but is it more Mouldy than Mulder?

And it's been deemed 'The best TV show on TV'. Does The American's live up to the hype? 

Show notes:

Your hosts are 

Rosie Waterland, Sarah Jane Collins 

With thanks to Andrew Daddo and Laura Brodnick

To support this show, please subscribe in your podcast app! And if you have a minute, leave a review.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emaling podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show was produced by Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Women's Network.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio