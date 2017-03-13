News
Game of Thrones, Girls & The Biggest Loser Revival.

the recap

13 Mar 2017 · 43 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WE FINALLY HAVE A DATE FOR GAME OF THRONES. And a whole lot more information like the fact that a certain red haired singer will be making a cameo (cough, Ed Sheeran, cough). The Biggest Loser is making a comeback this year, and it’s a little different. So is it time to forgive the weight loss show that is meant to changes lives? Ian Thorpe has a new show, plus Girls is in its final ever season, so Mia Freedman joins Tiff & Laura to discuss the impact it has had on pop culture.

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Mia Freedman

This show was produced byElissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

I'm A Celebrity will return to Channel 10 in 2018

GAME OF THRONES will return for its seven-episode seventh season MONDAY JULY 17 same time as the U.S. on showcase or stream on Foxtel Play.

Bullied premiers on Tuesday 14 Mar 2017, 8:32pm on ABC

Catch up on Girls on Foxtel Play

The Biggest Loser starts on ten at 7.30pm on Tuesday night.

Laura thinks you should be watching Greenleaf on Netflix and Tiff thinks you should watch Gavin and Stacey on Stan. Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

