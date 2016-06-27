Game Of Thr-Oh Noes It's Over.

Winter came. The death toll was countless. The shock value was epic. And the female power was everywhere. We go deep on the final episode of Game of Thrones series six and look at the fan theories, what George RR Martin would be thinking, and wonder what we will do with our lives now. Plus in Bachelor news, what's so great about the new girl? Richie has some B.O issues. And you won't believe the most watched TV show of all time.

Show Notes

Watch Game of Thrones on Showcase at 7.30

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will be coming to Channel 10 soon.

Divorce is coming soon to HBO

Rosie recommends Made in America the OJ Simpson story on Foxtel

Laura recommends Pretty Little Liars on Netflix

Contact the show thebinge@mamamia.com.au

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

The Binge was brought to you by Woolworths Big Night In.