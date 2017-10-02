Fran Fine Was Cooler Than The Kardashians

She had style. She had flair. She was there. You guessed it, we’re talking about the Nanny, twenty years on. From the progressive way the show highlighted mental illness, to that unforgettable voice, join us for some 90s nostalgia as we deep dive on the classic sitcom.

Plus, were you hooked on Black Mirror? Well, the TV gods have graced us with yet another brilliant sci-fi anthology and we discuss why you need to watch the new dystopian series, Electric Dreams.

And we never thought The Bachelor in Paradise would come to Australia but it looks like it is on it’s way, so is this really a good thing?

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Bachelor In Paradise Will Be Out Next Year

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians On E! Now

Watch all episodes of The Nanny on Stan

Watch Electric Dreams now on Stan

Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

The Binge Was Brought to You by Will and Grace