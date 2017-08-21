Dragons, The Defenders & Top Of The Lake Explained

Holy Mother of Dragons. The second last episode of season 7 of Game Of Thrones aired this week, and in true GOT style, it was epic. So what does a zombie dragon mean? And what about the hand holding with Jon and Daenerys? Plus the new season of Top Of The Lake has started, and according to Laura, it’s the best thing she has watched all year. The Kardashians are about to celebrate their 10 year anniversary, so how have they changed TV? And, was Netflix’s new show The Defenders worth the wait?





This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

