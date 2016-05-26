BONUS: Scarlett from Nashville answers all our questions

Clare Bowen went from acting in Home and Away to starring in Nashville. Now, after five seasons playing boot-scooting southern darlin' Scarlett O'Connor, the show has been cancelled. But, she's still holding out hope that fans can #BringNashvilleBack.

The actress-turned-singer details how she got her big break, the unexpected reaction she recieved after she chopped all her hair off, and what her plans are after Nashville - the show - finishes.

Show notes:

The host is Laura Brodnik

With thanks to Clare Bowen.

The last episode of Nashville aired on Thursday the 26th of May. It's now available on iTunes.

Subscribe to The Binge in itunes or your podcast app to get episodes first.

Contact the show via Facebook, Mamamia Podcast Network, or via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network