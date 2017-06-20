BONUS: Orange Is The New Black Season 5

Season Five of Netflix's most-watched show packed a bigger emotional punch than we’ve ever felt before. Join Laura Brodnik, Nicolle Stuart and Kelly Glover as they talk you everything that happened in the 72-hour riot at Litchfield Penitentiary. The bottleneck season was brave. But did the suspension of reality go too far? We finally spent time focussing on a different character (hello Tasty), but what does this mean for Piper? And the final episode lit a fire and burnt all we have ever loved down. Which makes us think our favourite show will never be the same again...



This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik, Nicolle Stuart and Kelly Glover

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

