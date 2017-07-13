BONUS: Everything About The Handmaid's Tale.

IF YOU HAVEN'T FINISHED THE HANDMAID'S TALE, WAIT. THIS SHOW CONTAINS SPOILERS.

Blessed be the fruit. Ever since The Handmaid’s Tale dropped in Australia on SBS On Demand it’s become the frightening TV obsession we just can’t stop talking about. On this special episode of The Binge, Clare and Laura are joined by writer Katy Hall to talk about the show's most controversial moments and what they mean, how the storyline has been altered from Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel and we deep dive on why this show has become an obsession with viewers across the world. It might have you covering your eyes, but we can't stop watching...

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens with Katy Hall

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

Find the Handmaid's Tale on SBS on Demand

