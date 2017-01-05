Bonus: Convince Us To Watch... Pawn Stars

The man of the office is persuading us to watch pawn. Yep...Rosie and Laura are back with their summer Convince Us series, and this time round, it's Pawn Stars on the slate. Luca Lavigne is obsessed with this reality show about selling used stuff. It's like Antiques Roadshow. But a lot less shimmering-antique-diamonds-in-the-rough and more what you might find in your garage. Can Luca convince the team to spend their precious screen time on people's rubbish? Only time will tell...

Show Notes

Watch Pawn Stars on Foxtel

This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik

With thanks to Luca Lavigne



This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.