Bonus: Convince Us To Watch... Freaks and Geeks

Rosie and Laura are back with their summer Convince Us series. This week, outsider Clare Gerber will be stepping into the podcast arena to try and make Rosie and Laura want to watch the hit '90s show that made people like James Franco and Seth Rogan 'a thing,' Freaks and Geeks. Will she walk out of the podcast studio victorious? Or will she hide in the corner? Only time will tell...
Show Notes
Watch Freaks and Geeks on Netflix
This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik
With thanks to Clare Gerber
This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.
