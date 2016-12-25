Bonus: Convince Us To Watch... A Moody Christmas

Every week Rosie and Laura recommend TV shows they think you should be watching. But what happens when people try to recommend shows to Rosie and Laura? Welcome to Convince Us. Over the summer, Rosie and Laura will be joined by listeners and Mamamia staffers who are going to try and convince our Binge hosts to watch things. They’ll get one minute to pitch their show and then they’ll need to answer every question thrown at them. The first guest is Mamamia content producer Michelle Andrews with a Moody Christmas...

Show Notes

Watch a Moody Christmas on Netflix

This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik

With thanks to Michelle Andrews



Tell us if you were convinced on OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!



To find Rosie Waterland's book, go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

.