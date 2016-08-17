Bach Chat Week 4: Peasants, Intruders & Vanishing Roses

Get ready to be smacked across the face with a salmon. Because this week a LOT goes down in Bach world: There's a walk out. The best smack-down we've ever heard. Three intruders. And, here in the Bach Chat mansion, we have one of our own. Rachel Moore was an interloper on last year's season of The Bachelor, and this week she joins Laura, Amy and Jo to tell them what it's really like to walk in when the man competition is in full swing.

And, in case you were wondering, yes, the "girls" really are THAT mean to intruders.

Bach Chat was hosted by Laura Brodnik, Amy Cooper and Jo Robin.

With thanks to Rachel Moore.

