Bach Chat in Paradise: Who the heck is Lenora?

Hurricane Flo has ripped through the island, everyone with a Y chromosome has fallen for Ali and Jared is going in the only way he knows how...HARD! Will he get the girl this time or will he be left with another half dead pot plant? And who the heck is Lenora?

