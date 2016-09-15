Bach Chat Final: And The Winner is...Richie's Mum.

Osher Gunsberg knows how to keep a good secret. And considering he’s been keeping Richie and Alex’s love locked away inside him for such a long time, we thought we’d better ask him on to tell us what he really thinks of Richie’s choice (It wasn’t his favourite). Plus, we need to talk about the poem, that ring and the first car rule. And Nikki. And Richie’s mum Kate. Our new favourite human. Basically, we need to talk about everything.

