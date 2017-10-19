News
Bach Chat #6: We’ve All Been Ciao’d By a Blake

the recap

19 Oct 2017 · 14 minutes

Back


How a man responds to rejection says a lot about his character. So Blake… Ciao, douche. It also makes us really miss sweet, kind James. Apparently nice guys finish fifth.

Plus, it was the great lie of The Bachelorette 2017… Jarrod’s vineyard. The chicks may dig a winery but at the end of the day he’s just a bloke living with his mum and dad.

And Stu finally confessed to the big snip. But not to worry, a vasectomy reversal is just like a $10,000 bunch of flowers for rich blokes. Right?

Shownotes 

Today's show was hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews

We'll be back Wednesday AND Thursday to recap both episodes of the Bachelorette finale week and weigh in on who Sophie should choose.

To subscribe to the show go to apple.co/mamamia and leave us a five star review. It helps people find us!

While you're at it, why not download the Mamamia Podcast App? That way you never have to go looking for good podcasts. They're all right there in your pink (and free!) app.

You can email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the pod phone on 02 8999 93 86

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network. The director of podcasts is Rachel Corbett and the head of content is Holly Wainwright.







































