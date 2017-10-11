Bach Chat #5: The One With the Tyra Banks Rose Ceremony

Sophie Monk got her smize on this week and fearlessly showed four men the door. But we're not quite ready to let go yet, so let's talk about Luke. Zara got it OH SO WRONG. Did anyone see it coming?

And Sam has finally gone back to his nephews, possibly the only people in this world who will appreciate his 'magic dust'. So let's talk about the least attractive words we've heard in our lives - pretty much everything that comes out of his mouth.

Plus, can someone please stop Stu before he goes ahead and wins the whole damn thing? Because we are pretty sure his diabolical plan is to dull Sophie's sparkle. And we are not going to let that happen.

Show notes

Today's show was hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews

To subscribe to the show go to apple.co/mamamia and leave us a five star review. It helps people find us!

While you're at it, why not download the Mamamia Podcast App? That way you never have to go looking for good podcasts. They're all right there in your pink (and free!) app.

You can email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the pod phone on 02 8999 93 86

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network. The director of podcasts is Rachel Corbett and the head of content is Holly Wainwright.