Bach Chat #4: James is a Giant Peach

When did our straighty-180 financial planner James get so cool? The bloke can breakdance and we just want to ask him for a smooch.

You know who we don’t want to smooch? Sophie’s exes. That girl has been HURT.

And now that we’ve got rid of Ryan, who will win? Will not-quite-single (but filthy rich) Stu be Sophie’s dream man? Only time will separate the roses from the pricks.

Show notes

Today's show was hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews

To subscribe to the show go to apple.co/mamamia and leave us a five star review. It helps people find us!

While you're at it, why not download the Mamamia Podcast App? That way you never have to go looking for good podcasts. They're all right there in your pink (and free!) app.

You can email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the pod phone on 02 8999 93 86

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network. The director of podcasts is Rachel Corbett and the head of content is Holly Wainwright.