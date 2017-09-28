Bach Chat #3: How To Lose A Girl in Ten Days

Looks like Jarrod has been taking notes from our favourite chick flick and bought Sophie a Love Fern. Will it flourish? Or will their love die like her cactus?

Plus, we need to talk about the Man Olympics. Who knew Sophie was really just looking for a caveman to date all along? I AM MAN. I BRING FIRE. Sexy, isn’t it?

Tune in to Bach Chat for the cringiest moments, discussions about the death of feminism and all our predictions for the rest of this wonderful (and frankly, absurd) season of The Bachelorette.

Show notes

Today's show was hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews

