Bach Chat #2: You Can't Hurt Sophie Monk on Television

Apparently all those safety harnesses were just for show and Sophie and Jarrod were in VERY REAL DANGER. But Miss Monk really impressed us on this date, while Jarrod might just be this season's Alex Nation *cue creepy stalker music.* We were almost giddy at James for emerging as a dark horse in a fat friar's get up, while Sam screwed up his chances royally by getting more excited about boobies than a twelve year old.

