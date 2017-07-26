BACH CHAT #1: Show Us Your Secret (Lady) Garden

We hope you packed your moist towelettes, this is going to be a dirty season. There's putrid dresses and even more putrid cat-fights. Yes, The Bachelor is back and it has brought with it some flame-throwing, ribbon twirling, grass-cutting women willing to fight to the death for Matty’s dangly bits. Who will get a rose? Who will Matty show his secret garden to? Who will get drunk and confess to a crime? We've already got ourselves a Georgia Love lookalike, an Insta-stalker and TWO mean girl villains to rival Regina George. Game on moles.

Join Michelle Andrews and Zara McDonald every Thursday straight after the show for your smart Bachie commentary. You bring the champagne and popcorn, we'll bring the banter.

To subscribe to the show go to apple.co/mamamia. Leave us a five star review and we will give you our rose!

You can email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the pod phone on 02 8999 93 86

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.