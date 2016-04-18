News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

A reality TV producer breaks the code of silence.

the recap

18 Apr 2016 · 48 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 

Pass the champagne, dolls. Because you thought you knew all the producer secrets that go into shows like The Bachelor?

Nah uh.

In a week that Bachelor Blake and Louise Pilladge split, we were feeling disillusioned with the whole LOVE process. BUT THEN, this happened.

We lured in a former producer to break all the codes and tell us what really happens behind the scenes of our favourite crystal-glassed, candle-mansioned love fest.

Also today, there are at least FOUR other shows mentioned in this episode that will restore your faith in TV. 

The new ABC drama that's blazing a trail for all the right reasons, the BBC documentary that will change the way you think about children, and could Bunheads be the new Gilmore Girls?

Show notes:

This show is hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik, 

With thanks to "Sapphire" our source.

Rosie Recommends: The Secret Life of Four Year Olds on the lifestyle channel on Foxtel

And Laura recommends Bunheads, on Stan

This show is produced by Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Subscribe to our podcast app so you don't miss an episode. And you can contact the show via

email: podcast@mamamia.com.au

phone: 02 8999 9386

twitter @mamamiapodcasts 

or facebook: Mamamia Podcast Network.

 

With thanks to the Nescafe Red Mug Machine for sponsoring our show

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio