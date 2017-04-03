13 Reasons Why, Wentworth & The Biggest Loser

13 Reasons Why is the new Netflix show that everyone is talking about. But is the hype warranted? Plus, Wentworth is back, but for a show that is SO good, why don’t all Australians know about it? We speak to Pamela Rabe, the woman behind ‘The Freak’. Married At First Sight and Big Little Lies have finished, but we’re only sad to see one go (guess). And The Biggest Loser has been moved to daytime TV, and we think we know why.

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Pamela Rabe

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can catch up on Big Little Lies on Foxtel Go

Find 13 Reasons Why on Netflix now

You can watch The Biggest Loser on Ten Monday's - Thursdays from 1pm

Wentworth is on Showcase on Tuesday nights at 8.30pm

Catch the Real Housewives of Sydney on Arena, Sunday night at 8.30

Laura thinks you should be watching Witches of East End on Netflix and Tiff thinks you should watch Underground Season 2 on Stan. Tell us what you're watching via email: thebinge@mamamia.com.au or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.