Are We Too Scared To Get Tested? Your Latest COVID-19 Questions

Are we too scared to get tested? What were those drugs Donald Trump was given to treat COVID-19 and where are we at with that vaccine?

Th Quicky gets the answers for all your latest COVID-19 questions

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Infectious disease specialist from Australian National University Dr Sanjaya Sanenenyake

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.