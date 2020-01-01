Are We Too Scared To Get Tested? Your Latest COVID-19 Questions

Are we too scared to get tested? What were those drugs Donald Trump was given to treat COVID-19 and where are we at with that vaccine?
Th Quicky gets the answers for all your latest COVID-19 questions
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Guest Booker: Mel Sauer
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Infectious disease specialist from Australian National University Dr Sanjaya Sanenenyake
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au
Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.