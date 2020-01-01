Why The World Cup Could Change Women's Sport In Australia Forever

Finally, some good news!

Australia and New Zealand are going to host the women's Football World Cup. What does this mean for women's sport in Australia?

Tracey Holmes, Journalist ABC News, Host of The Ticket podcast.

