Will Tiger King End Our Obsession With Cuddling Cubs?

the quicky

15 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's the only other thing anyone is talking about: Netflix's binge-worthy Tiger King Murder Mayhem and Madness. 

The filmmakers had hoped the film would do for captive tigers what Blackfish did for captive whales but has it missed the mark?

How can the animal cruelty message get through, when there are so many big personalities in the way? 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Nick Bond, entertainment editor News.com.au; Danika Oriol-Morway, county director of Four Paws USA

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

