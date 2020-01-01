Will Tiger King End Our Obsession With Cuddling Cubs?

It's the only other thing anyone is talking about: Netflix's binge-worthy Tiger King Murder Mayhem and Madness.

The filmmakers had hoped the film would do for captive tigers what Blackfish did for captive whales but has it missed the mark?

How can the animal cruelty message get through, when there are so many big personalities in the way?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Nick Bond, entertainment editor News.com.au; Danika Oriol-Morway, county director of Four Paws USA

