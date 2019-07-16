Why White Women Are 'Blackfishing' On Instagram

There's a stack of influencers on instagram who are being accused of 'Blackfishing', pretending to be a woman of colour or bi racial to secure lucrative endorsement deals.

So why is it so offensive if someone wants to 'look black'? Isn't imitation the sincerest form of flattery? Today we break down the world of cultural appropriation.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Nadine Silva and Mamamia's own Emily Vernem. If you'd like to read Nadine's excellent article you can find it here https://www.sbs.com.au/news/the-feed/why-blackfishing-infuriates-me-as-a-south-asian-woman

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.