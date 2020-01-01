Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters

The pictures have been shared around the world: angry, armed mobs insisting on being let out of lock down.

Why hasn't Donald Trump denounced them for the benefit of public health? And, how common are they in the USA?

The Quicky investigates.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Jason Wilson, journalist, Guardian USA.

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/