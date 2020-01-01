Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters

The pictures have been shared around the world: angry, armed mobs insisting on being let out of lock down.
Why hasn't Donald Trump denounced them for the benefit of public health? And, how common are they in the USA?
The Quicky investigates.
Guests: Jason Wilson, journalist, Guardian USA.
