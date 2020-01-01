News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters

the quicky

a day ago · 14 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The pictures have been shared around the world: angry, armed mobs insisting on being let out of lock down. 

Why hasn't Donald Trump denounced them for the benefit of public health? And, how common are they in the USA? 

The Quicky investigates. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Jason Wilson, journalist, Guardian USA. 

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Why Donald Trump Needs The Armed Lockdown Protesters

14 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Job Is Suddenly Illegal: Tom Ballard, Comedy & COVID19

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Life After 40 Days Of Lockdown: Checking In With Italy, England And Spain.

13 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rugs, Kettlebells & Flatscreens: What We're Buying During The Pandemic

12 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Complicated World Of Lego Fanatics

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Reality Of A COVID19 Vaccine

13 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Working From Home... Actually Working?

17 minutes  ·  27 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Has Jacinda Ardern Changed What It Is To Be A Good Leader?

14 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Quicky's Virtual ANZAC Day Dawn Service

9 minutes  ·  24 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kim Jong Un's Little Sister: The Woman Who Could Rule North Korea

13 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Will We Travel Again? Flying, Australia & COVID 19

15 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside Masterchef: Why It's The Comfort TV We Need Right Now

16 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Privacy & Trust: Should I Download The COVID 19 Tracking App?

15 minutes  ·  20 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

JFK, Carolyn Bessette And Now 8 Year Old Gideon: Inside The "Kennedy Curse"

15 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is It Safe To Send The Kids To School This Term?

16 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

5G, Bill Gates And Vaccines: Debunking COVID 19 Conspiracy Theories

15 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

No Covid Cuddles: How To Date During A Global Pandemic

12 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dr Norman Swan On 3 Ways Australian Quarantine Might End

11 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Can't I Go Away This Easter Weekend?

12 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Has Cardinal George Pell Been Released From Prison?

14 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio