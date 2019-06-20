Why The September 11 Death Toll Continues To Rise

The death toll from the September 11 attacks includes those who perished on the planes, in the World Trade Centre and around ground zero in 2001.

It also includes thousands of first responders who are still, nearly 20 years later, battling a whole new attack, an assault on their bodies from the toxic mess they were exposed to as they raced to save lives.

Today we speak to a fire fighter who was at ground zero and who continues to fight for those who the US government is leaving behind

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest John Feale. If you want to find out more about this cause, hed to https://fealgoodfoundation.com/

