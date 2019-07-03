Inside The Murky World Of The Music Industry

There's some bad blood in the music industry this week with Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun going at each other over the sale of her back catalogue.

Today we find out what went down between the two and why so many of the world's most famous artists don't actually own their songs.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest, Editor of The Music Network Jake Challenor

