Why Princess Diana's Niece Misses Out On Her Inheritance

Lady Kitty Spencer is the stylish niece of Princess Diana, the first born child of Earl Spencer, Diana's little brother.

But even though she came first, her younger brother Louis will take the Earl title and Althorpe Manor after Charles Spencer passes away.

Today we find out what male preference primogeniture is and why it won't be going away anytime soon

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest and Royal expert - Marlene Koenig.

