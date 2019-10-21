Why Home Schooling Is No Longer Just For Hippies

Being home schooled used to mean your parents were hippies but not anymore. Home schooling is now on the rise in Australia and around the world.

Today we find out exactly how it works and why so many parents are choosing to take their kids education into their own hands.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Michelle Morrow, she is a veteran homeschool mum of 18 years, blogs about homeschooling in Australia and helps Australian homeschoolers get started with homeschooling. You can find out more here at https://www.myhomeschool.com.au

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.