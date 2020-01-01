Why Has COVID19 ISO Been So Much Worse For Women?

You're having the conversations, aren't you? Women already have so much on their plate, how could COVID19 add more?



It has. Not only are we knee deep in the normal mental load, but now that mental load includes home schooling and a global pandemic. Oh, and you're not allowed to go to the playground so the kids can blow off steam on the slippery dip.

The Quicky looks into how difficult ISO has been for women.

Take Part in 50/50 By 2030's COVID19 survey

Guests: Professor Kim Rubenstein, FAAL, FASSA,Co-Director50/50 by 2030 Foundation, Faculty of Business Governance and Law, University of Canberra.

If you'd like to get involved in Professor Rubenstein's research on the mental load during lockdown, you can fin the details here

