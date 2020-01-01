Why Did Megan Fox Disappear From Hollywood?

Once upon a time, Megan Fox was the Hollywood starlet of the moment. Devastatingly beautiful and sexy, she was the perfect bombshell for the action movies she appeared in.

Then, after being labelled by media and the film industry as 'difficult' and 'untalented' and 'slutty', she vanished from our screens - but not before telling us why, except we weren't listening.

In 2020, we look at her struggle through a different lens, and ask whether Megan Fox is owed a huge apology.





