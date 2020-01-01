Why Did Megan Fox Disappear From Hollywood?

News
Once upon a time, Megan Fox was the Hollywood starlet of the moment. Devastatingly beautiful and sexy, she was the perfect bombshell for the action movies she appeared in. 

Then, after being labelled by media and the film industry as 'difficult' and 'untalented' and 'slutty', she vanished from our screens - but not before telling us why, except we weren't listening. 

In 2020, we look at her struggle through a different lens, and ask whether Megan Fox is owed a huge apology. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Lauren Rosewarne, University of Melbourne. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

