Why Courtney Herron's Dad Is Fighting For All Of Us

the quicky

20 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Herron family have been going through what no family should ever go through: their daughter and sister Courtney, murdered in a park by a man who won't go to trial for her murder. 

Courtney Herron's dad John is a lawyer, he knows the system and knows what women are up against, and he wants things to change. 

John Herron speaks with The Quicky today. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  John Herron, lawyer and father of Courtney Herron. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

