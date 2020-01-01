Why Courtney Herron's Dad Is Fighting For All Of Us

The Herron family have been going through what no family should ever go through: their daughter and sister Courtney, murdered in a park by a man who won't go to trial for her murder.

Courtney Herron's dad John is a lawyer, he knows the system and knows what women are up against, and he wants things to change.

John Herron speaks with The Quicky today.

Guests: John Herron, lawyer and father of Courtney Herron.

