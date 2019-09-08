Why Brock Turner's Victim Has Decided To Identify Herself

When we first read the powerful victim impact statement of the woman who was sexually assaulted by Stanford University student Brock Turner... it was under the name Emily Doe.

Now, Emily Doe is no longer, with Chanel Miller casting off her assumed identity to own her story and let the world know that she shouldn't be the one hiding when it is her attacker who should be shouldering the shame.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest journalists and the woman behind #LetherSpeak Nina Funnell.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.