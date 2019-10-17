Why Can't We Agree On Whether Pill Testing Works Or Not?

Pill testing - does it reduce the number of deaths due to drugs at music festivals or does it encourage young people to take drugs because of a false sense of security?

Today we find out exactly what pill testing does, the advice young drug takers are given and what could be holding us back from rolling it out at festivals across the country.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Gino Vumbaca founder of Harm Reduction Australia and a leading supporter of pill testing. He was in charge of the trial run of the pill testing at last years Groovin In The Moo festival.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.