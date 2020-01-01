Why Can't I Go Away This Easter Weekend?

All around the country, State Governments and the Federal Government are giving the same message: this Easter Weekend, you need to stay at home.

Why? Surely it's okay if you're going to stay in a house and not go into town? Isn't it safer to be in a smaller place, where there are less people infected by COVID19?

The Quicky answers all these questions. Basically, you need to stay at home, friend.

Guests: Dr Brad McKay, GP; Erika Vickery OAM, Mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council and President of the Limestone Coast Local Government Association.

