Why Can't I Go Away This Easter Weekend?

the quicky

15 hours ago · 12 minutes

All around the country, State Governments and the Federal Government are giving the same message: this Easter Weekend, you need to stay at home. 

Why? Surely it's okay if you're going to stay in a house and not go into town? Isn't it safer to be in a smaller place, where there are less people infected by COVID19? 

The Quicky answers all these questions. Basically, you need to stay at home, friend. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Brad McKay, GP; Erika Vickery OAM, Mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council and President of the Limestone Coast Local Government Association. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

