Implant Anxiety: Why More Women Are Getting Breast "Explants"

A certain type of breast implant has been linked to a rare blood cancer.

While the Australian Therapeutic Goods Association is still deciding whether to ban the implants, there are women who are worried they'll get cancer who are also being preyed upon by a new wave of medical facilities taking advantage of their vulnerable state - the rise of the Explant Specialist.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest ABC Reporter Alison Branley and Professor Anand Deva

